Rocket League drives James Bond's 007 Aston Martin Valhalla this week As No Time to Die hits theaters, the 007 Aston Martin Valhalla will hit Rocket League.

For those who haven't heard, there's a new James Bond movie coming to theaters in the United States this week. There's going to be a lot of celebration of Ian Fleming's super spy and among those celebrating are developer Psyonix. The team has returned with its second 007 collaboration, unveiling the new 007 Aston Martin Valhalla supercar.

"007's Aston Martin Valhalla, a marvel of British engineering, features a sophisticated design with a mid-engined 950PS gasoline/battery electric powertrain, making it the first hybrid vehicle in Rocket League!" reads the post on the Rocket League website. The vehicle will include a Dominus Hitbox, a vehicle-specific Reel Life Decal, a unique Engine Audio, and signature Wheels. These items can only be equipped by the Aston Martin Valhalla.

Players can also take part in a handful of in-game Challenges. These will reward players with new Bond-themed cosmetics. On top of that, the 007 Aston Martin DB5 will also make its return to the Rocket League Item Shop. Both Aston Martin bundles will be available for 1,100 in-game Credits each.

You won't have a lot of time to claim the 007 Aston Martin Valhalla, so there's No Time to Die no time to waste. It will be available in the Rocket League Item Shop starting Thursday, October 7. However, it will only be there until Wednesday, October 13, so act quickly, 007.