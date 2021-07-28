New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Rocket League gets the keys to 007's Aston Martin DB5 tomorrow

No, Mr. Bond, I expect you to drive.
Ozzie Mejia
1

When one thinks of Rocket League, one expects to see the absolute best of the best when it comes to vehicles. The question shouldn't be, "Why is James Bond's Aston Martin DB5 in Rocket League?" It should be, "What took so long?" Yes, the 007 Aston Martin DB5 is coming to Rocket League and it'll be available later this week.

The 007 Aston Martin DB5 comes courtesy of a collaboration with MGM and the namesake auto manufacturer. James Bond's trusted 1963 vehicle will be available starting tomorrow. It'll be waiting in the Item Shop, where it can be picked up for 1,100 in-game Credits. Players will also be able to pick up the Aston Martin DB5 Paint Finish, Engine Audio, Wheels, and Reel Life Decal.

On its face, it looks like a cool one-time collaboration, but this isn't all that developer Psyonix has planned for Mr. Bond. The Aston Martin DB5 is just the beginning of a multi-year collaboration between Psyonix and MGM. Look for more James Bond content to come to Rocket League at a later date.

The 007 Aston Martin DB5 will be available this Thursday, July 29, but it won't be up for long. Players will only have until Wednesday, August 4 to pick it up. For more on the Psyonix/MGM collaboration, check out the Rocket League website. We've been posting quite a few Rocket League guides over the past few weeks, so be sure to check those out if you're interested.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola