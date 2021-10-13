Rocket League calls Batman for 2021 Haunted Hallows event Riddle me this, riddle me that. Who's afraid of the big black Bat?

When the Bat Signal lights up the sky, the Caped Crusader cannot resist the call for justice. Batman is coming back to Rocket League, just days ahead of what's set to be a very eventful DC FanDome event. On top of that, he's just in time for the game's Haunted Hallows event, which will center around the Dark Knight's famous rogues gallery.

Take the battle for Batman's home to a new limited-time game mode called Gotham City Rumble. This will take the standard Rumble mode and inject some Bat-Flavor to it. Special power-ups will be themed after the various players in the Bat universe, including Joker's Boxing Glove, Harley Quinn's Hammer, and Poison Ivy's vines. Be on the look out for Event Challenges, which will give players an opportunity to earn special Bat items. If you'd just like to play some standard Rocket League, the Beckwith Park (Gotham Night) Arena Variant will be available for a limited time.

Riddle me this! What's better than one Batmobile? The answer is multiple Batmobiles! All three of Rocket League's Batmobiles (the classic 1989 Batmobile, the Tumbler from the Dark Knight trilogy, and the 2016 Zack Snyder Batmobile) will return to the Item Shop for the duration of Haunted Hallows. Three Bat-Signal Goal Explosions will also be available, for anyone who wants to score goals in true Bat-style. Everything will be available individually, but you can also pick up the whole Batman Halloween Bundle for just 2,000 in-game Credits.

Rocket League's Haunted Hallows event will kick off this Thursday, October 14 and run through Monday, November 1. Anyone who logs in during this window can pick up a free Dark Knight Player Title. For more on the Batman-related festivities, head over to the Rocket League website.