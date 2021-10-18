Apple announces new MacBook Pro 16 & 14-inch models Apple has redesigned the form factor of the MacBook Pro, bringing back several features and offering the system in a 14-inch model for the first time.

One of the main expectations of the latest Apple Event was the reveal of a new MacBook Pro. Apple delivered on that, offering a newly designed notebook laptop featuring the company’s recently integrated M1 chip design, the return of a bevy of features, and the removal of the Touch Bar. What’s more, for the first time ever, the new MacBook Pro will be offered in a new, more portable 14-inch design, as well as a 16-inch model.

Apple announced the latest MacBook Pro models in its latest Apple “Unleashed” Event presentation on October 18, 2021. The new models come in a 16-inch model starting at $2400 and, for the first time ever, a 14-inch model starting at $1999. Both notebooks will come in Space Gray and Silver colors, featuring an aluminum frame, utilizing Apple’s new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, up to 64GB unified memory, and up to 8TB of SSD storage. Both models are available for pre-order as of today and will ship on October 26, 2021.

The MacBook Pro now comes in both 16-inch and 14-inch models that are both capable of delivering similar levels of power and features for your creative needs.

Apple’s new MacBook Pro models feature a wealth of new and returning features which should be delightful to Apple fans. HDMI ports and SDXC card slots have returned alongside several Thunderbolt 4 ports and a MagSafe 3 Port. It’s powered by a USB-C power adaptor (96W on the 14-inch and 140W on the 16-inch). Notably, the almost always contentious Touch Bar has been removed in favor of a regular line of function keys that will serve a number of regular Notebook purposes.

With both devices launching on October 26, 2021, the new MacBook Pro models will become part of the growing family of Apple products utilizing its new M1 chip line and boasting power and performance well over previous models. Check out our other coverage from the Apple “Unleashed” Event right here at Shacknews.