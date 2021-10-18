Apple announces new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips Apple has revealed the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips at its latest Special Event.

The “Unleashed” Apple Special Event was the tech company’s second showcase in two months, and it’s where it not only talked about its new line-up of products, but the tech that powers them. It was here that the company unveiled two new processor chips, the M1 Pro and the M1 Max.

The new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips were a focal point during the “Unleashed” Apple Event that took place today. As always, Apple stressed that these new chips would provide a significant performance boost for users. The M1 Pro sports a 10-core CPU and a 16-Core GPU, with 32 GBs of RAM. The M1 Max, which is the biggest M1 chip yet, features a 32-core GPU as well as 64 GBs of RAM. Apple also provided this chart, which compares the power vs performance of different chips.

Johny Srouji, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Hardware Technologies, spoke more about the new chips in a press release on the company’s website. “With massive gains in CPU and GPU performance, up to six times the memory bandwidth, a new media engine with ProRes accelerators, and other advanced technologies, M1 Pro and M1 Max take Apple silicon even further, and are unlike anything else in a pro notebook.”

The new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips are at the heart of the newly revealed MacBook Pros. For more on the other products that Apple revealed during its October 2021 Special Event, Shacknews has you covered.