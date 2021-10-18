Sign up for the Elden Ring closed network test Want to get in on your chance to play Elden Ring's upcoming closed network test? Check out how to sign up here.

In November 2021, Bandai Namco has a treat for us. It’s an Elden Ring closed network test, which will give players one of their first opportunities to see what kind of gameplay Bandai Namco and FromSoftware’s next project has in store for us. The sign-ups for said closed network test are open now and we have all the details you need in order to get ready for it.

How to sign up for the Elden Ring closed network test

The sign-up page for the Elden Ring closed network test is fairly easy to navigate and it takes only a moment to submit an entry for your chance at an email invitation to the test.

The Elden Ring closed network test is happening in mid-November and will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Signing up for the Elden Ring closed network test is fairly simple, but you need to be sure to do it before November 1, 2021 when sign-ups close. Just head over to the Elden Ring closed network test sign-up page to get started. From there, do the following:

Enter your preferred platform (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X/S).

Mark off the FromSoftware games you have previously played.

Enter and verify your email address.

Verify that you are not a bot.

Submit your entry.

That’s all there is to the sign-up. If you are successfully chosen for the Elden Ring closed network test, you will be emailed a voucher code for your preferred platform with which to download the test build of the game. From there, you simply need to wait for the test sessions in which gameplay in the Elden Ring closed network test will be available.

Elden Ring closed network test dates & times

The Elden Ring closed network test times are set to take place in mid-November. Sign-ups end on November 1.

As mentioned above, you should sign up for the Elden Ring closed network test before November 1, 2021 when sign-ups end. If you get in via an email invite Elden Ring will be playable in the closed network test during the following dates and times:

November 12 from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. PT - Session 1

November 12 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. PT - Session 2

November 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT - Session 3

November 14 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT - Session 4

November 14 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. PT - Session 5

That covers all of the details you need to know about sign-up and participation in the Elden Ring closed network test. The full launch of the game has been delayed into February 2022, but stay tuned for further coverage as details become available, right here at Shacknews.