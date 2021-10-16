Watch the full DC FanDome 2021 presentation here Everything DC, including video games, will be on display during DC FanDome, so let's check it out together.

During the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, comic book media properties had the unenviable task of pivoting away from in-person events. This ultimately led to the first DC FanDome. The experiment was a success and became a must-see for fans of DC's pantheon. Because of that, DC FanDome has returned and will feature news on the company's upcoming slate of movies, television shows, comic books, and video games. That last part is probably why you're here, so let's see what's next for WB Games.

Watch the full DC FanDome 2021 presentation here

DC FanDome is set to stream live on Saturday, October 16 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. The presentation is expected to run for more than 3.5 hours, so plan accordingly. You can watch the full presentation over on the DC YouTube channel, the DC Twitch channel, directly on the DC FanDome website, or across a range of host channels, which includes content creators who will be co-streaming the show. You can also stay right here and watch the embed above.

There's a lot to expect from DC FanDome this year. Look for the upcoming slate of DC films, including The Batman, Black Adam, Shazam 2, and many more. We'll see more from the upcoming seasons of The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Superman & Lois, and more. But, as great as that all is, you want to know what you, John Q. Video Game Player, can expect in terms of games. Well, DC has made it adamantly clear that we'll learn more about Gotham Knights, which was originally supposed to hit this year, but was ultimately delayed to 2022. It's been confirmed that we'll learn more about what the Arkham architects at Rocksteady will have lined up for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Those games will be showcased for sure. What's unsure is whether we'll see a rumored third entry in the Injustice series. NetherRealm recently wrapped up Mortal Kombat 11 and its DLC and with DC bringing out an Injustice animated adaptation, maybe now's the time for NetherRealm to revisit the dystopian DC future.

Like all good nerds, we'll be watching DC FanDome 2021 and will return here to report on any major news from this event. It's almost time for the show, so stay tuned and keep it here on Shacknews for the latest updates.