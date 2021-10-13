PlayStation is adding PSVR games to PS Plus free games in November The fifth anniversary of PSVR is bringing about the addition of free PSVR games on top of normal PlayStation Plus offerings.

It’s been five years since PlayStation launched the PSVR console HMD. That’s five years since Sony brought one of the more accessible forms of virtual reality gaming to consumers, and while there have been much greater strides since, it was still arguably a big step forward in the design and commercialization of VR for regular home players. Now, five years after the device’s launch, PlayStation is celebrating the milestone by bringing free PSVR games to the regular offering of titles on PS Plus in November.

PlayStation announced its intentions to offer free PSVR games in a PlayStation Blog post on October 13, 2021. Sony Interactive Entertainment Senior Director of PSVR Isabelle Tomatis took to the blog to share words on the five-year celebration of the PlayStation VR system. That included the news that starting in November, Sony would be including PSVR games alongside PlayStation Plus monthly offering of free games. We’re expecting to see a reveal of the first games later this October.

In addition to the offering of PSVR games to the PS Plus service, Sony took the time to run a bit of a victory lap regarding the five years since PSVR launched. The blog shared the highest played PSVR games and apps to have hit the service since it came out. That list can be found below:

Rec Room

Beat Saber

PlayStation VR Worlds

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

It’s interesting to look back at the PSVR on its five-year anniversary, especially with the looming teases and rumors that a new version is coming for the PS5 sometime in the future. We’ve already got confirmation with Sony’s reveal of what the new PSVR controller will look like, even though they also confirmed that a new PSVR system won’t be coming out in 2021.

Nonetheless, PlayStation and Sony continue to put a bit of the spotlight on PSVR here and there and it looks like those with the older system have something to look forward to come November. Stay tuned for the announcement of the free PSVR games alongside Novembers PS Plus games as the details become available.