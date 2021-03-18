PS5 next-gen VR controllers revealed, featuring 'orb' design & DualSense tech The days of 'PlayStation Orb' are gone but not forgotten in the controllers for PS5's next-gen VR system, featuring the best parts of its DualSense controllers.

Sony has previously confirmed that it is indeed working on some kind of follow-up to the PSVR for the PlayStation 5. This PS5 “next-gen VR system” (not quite called a new PSVR just yet) will be appearing sometime in the future with updated features and technology to take advantage of the next-gen console. Today, we got a look at a piece of how that will manifest as Sony showed off the new PS5 VR system’s controllers, an orb-y pair of controls utilizing technology from the rather successful PS5 DualSense.

Sony Senior Vice President of Platform Planning & Management Hideaki Nishino revealed the new orb-like PlayStation next-gen VR controllers in a post on the PlayStation Blog. The controllers are curious, featuring a wraparound frame that players reach their hands through to grip the controller. There is a left and right button controller, one featuring the triangle and square buttons and the other featuring the X and circle buttons, both featuring analog sticks, side buttons and front triggers. You can see the controllers in full detail below.

PS5's next-gen VR system controllers have some intricate tracking, finger, and touch detection systems built into their orb design that should make for more immersive control in comparison to the previous PlayStation Move controllers.

PlayStation previously teased its “next-gen VR system" for PS5 with promises of multiple improvements over the PSVR, including a single cable connection with the console. However, the controllers we see here for it make use of a lot of features of the DualSense that allowed it to take home Shacknews’ Best Gaming Accessory of 2020. The haptic feedback and reactive triggers of the DualSense are both here in the new VR controllers. Additionally, they will feature tracking with the new headset and inside out finger and touch detection. All-in-all, they look at least up to snuff with the designs and functionality of the Oculus Quest 2’s controllers, despite looking a bit more bulky. Also, it looks like you could possibly even put them down without laying them on their triggers, so that’s nice.

We still don’t know a lot about PlayStation’s next-gen VR system, but the controllers are how we were led into the PS5 as well. Here’s hoping that means more reveals of a new PS5 VR aren’t far around the corner.