2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Evening Reading - October 11, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Today, Simon takes on a puzzle called The Sailboat. This one has a bit of cheeky maths worked into the killer cages.

Quality Squid Game meme

Observe the changed.

It's spooky season...

...not "terrifying season". This pumpkin carving is too much.

Please let him in

He would very much like to come inside now please.

The English spelling of words is always better

Sorry to break it to you.

Are they in war time?

Is this the breakfast of champions?

This is a good bit of comedy

Love this bloke.

The Good Place was so good

What an incredible show.

A fantastic thread

Dance like no one's watching.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad for you to consider. It's a rainy week here, and he's loving the change in temperature.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola