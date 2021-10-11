Evening Reading - October 11, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- The Long Dark review: Pinnacle of survival
- Forza Horizon 5 hands-on impressions: Viva Mexico!
- The Long Dark Episode 4: Fury, Then Silence impressions
- Shack Chat: What is your favorite game company logo?
- FIFA 22 impressions: Look at all that lovely hair
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 hands-on preview: Expanding the kingdom
- Bloodborne lead producer Masaaki Yamagiwa is working with Team Ninja
- SpaceX valuation tops $100 billion following secondary share offering
- Nintendo's Ask The Developer talks Switch OLED with Ko Shiota and Toru Yamashita
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Today, Simon takes on a puzzle called The Sailboat. This one has a bit of cheeky maths worked into the killer cages.
Quality Squid Game meme
October 7, 2021
Observe the changed.
It's spooky season...
It's spooky season pic.twitter.com/bEcpu83qL7— Upscale Spooky Trash (@SilverAlethia) October 7, 2021
...not "terrifying season". This pumpkin carving is too much.
Please let him in
October 8, 2021
He would very much like to come inside now please.
The English spelling of words is always better
I always preferred the English spelling of "diarrhea" which is "diarrhoea" because it really looks like you've lost control of your vowels.— Adam Burke (@atpburke) October 7, 2021
Sorry to break it to you.
Are they in war time?
Why do the British continue to eat like their still at war?!???? https://t.co/NgqorDrqEz— paladaddy (@defspaladin) October 8, 2021
Is this the breakfast of champions?
This is a good bit of comedy
Came across this bit of truth in meme format pic.twitter.com/1f3dsCtxsm— Amy Dentata 🔜 (@AmyDentata) October 8, 2021
Love this bloke.
The Good Place was so good
February 25, 2020
What an incredible show.
A fantastic thread
Reminds me of this one pic.twitter.com/9fKIhToSgy— Matt Goldey (@mattgoldey) October 9, 2021
Dance like no one's watching.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's a photo of Rad for you to consider. It's a rainy week here, and he's loving the change in temperature.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - October 11, 2021