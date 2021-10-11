Evening Reading - October 11, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Today, Simon takes on a puzzle called The Sailboat. This one has a bit of cheeky maths worked into the killer cages.

Quality Squid Game meme

pic.twitter.com/79SIZ1i2xX — A meme page to check every time MatLab crashes (@memecrashes) October 7, 2021

Observe the changed.

It's spooky season...

It's spooky season pic.twitter.com/bEcpu83qL7 — Upscale Spooky Trash (@SilverAlethia) October 7, 2021

...not "terrifying season". This pumpkin carving is too much.

Please let him in

He would very much like to come inside now please.

The English spelling of words is always better

I always preferred the English spelling of "diarrhea" which is "diarrhoea" because it really looks like you've lost control of your vowels. — Adam Burke (@atpburke) October 7, 2021

Sorry to break it to you.

Are they in war time?

Why do the British continue to eat like their still at war?!???? https://t.co/NgqorDrqEz — paladaddy (@defspaladin) October 8, 2021

Is this the breakfast of champions?

This is a good bit of comedy

Came across this bit of truth in meme format pic.twitter.com/1f3dsCtxsm — Amy Dentata 🔜 (@AmyDentata) October 8, 2021

Love this bloke.

The Good Place was so good

pic.twitter.com/5FDd3IhTPw — no context the good place (@nocontexttgp) February 25, 2020

What an incredible show.

A fantastic thread

Reminds me of this one pic.twitter.com/9fKIhToSgy — Matt Goldey (@mattgoldey) October 9, 2021

Dance like no one's watching.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad for you to consider. It's a rainy week here, and he's loving the change in temperature.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.