Weekend Discussion - October 9th, 2021

It's Saturday, which means it's time for Weekend Discussion.
Dennis White
Happy Saturday! I hope you all had a great week and took some time to check out some of the awesome content coming from our team here at Shacknews. Let's dive right into Weekend Discussion.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City trailer is here and it's...something

This trailer makes me wonder if the film is really this low budget and terrible or if the trailer is just edited badly. I thought it would be fairly easy for hair and wardrobe to make the cast look more like the characters but for some reason it just is not happening here for the most part. Except for Chris Redfield. 

The CGI looks rough and it seems like they are marketing the film as jam packed action thrill ride more than the atmospheric horror movie the director teased earlier on in production. I'm probably still going to see it, but not in theaters before a holiday when I can watch Hawkeye on the same day in the comfort of my own home. 

What do you all think about the trailer?

A look at the Internet...

The Joker is still trolling I see. 

Squid Game still has us in a chokehold.

As a graduate from a major journalism school, half my college friends are like this. 

I would be cryin' and throwing up.

Spooky Season is in full effect. Did you grab a costume yet?

This is accurate. 

I want a cute Metroid plushie after seeing this. 

In case you missed it...

Weekend Vibes

I haven't been spending much time outside the house this week due to a bad leg so it's been mostly chill vibes and lowkey hiphop while I stare out my office window. All the tracks this week are fairly new with some killer insturmentation. 

With Latinx/Hispanic History month coming to an end next week, I gotta show love to the new Kali Uchis vid for giving us some premium Aaliyah vibes and a smooth Spanish track to unwind or get sexy to. 

Loose Ones

Community Manager

Dennis is the current Community Manager and Social Media lead for Shacknews. He loves to be part of the conversation with readers and the gaming community. He’s been an avid gamer since his dad showed up with a Sega Genesis on Christmas day. Denny is very passionate about making the game industry and associated media spaces more inclusive, and was founder of an organization for POC content creators with over 800 of the best and brightest around the world. He’s also been a content creator on Twitch since 2015 and has spoken live at panels for Twitchcon, C2E2, Queer Esports, and several others along with providing D&I consulting for up and coming brands in gaming.

Dennis is a huge fan of fighting games, hosting live tournament events for games like Injustice 2 and Tekken 7 with some fun color commentary. He’s also regularly competing in several tourneys annually for games like Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter V. As a Chicago native, you can expect him to be slightly depressed about the Bears post-season hopes on a regular basis. He’s also a fan of FromSoftware created Soulsborne games and enjoys doing challenge runs in his spare time. He hopes to complete his first no-hit run of a Dark Souls game by the end of the year. When he’s not gaming, you can find him diving into the discount comics bin or enjoying a horror movie with the lights off.

You can contact him at dennis.white@shacknews.com and connect with him on Twitter at @DennyVonDoom.

