Weekend Discussion - October 9th, 2021

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City trailer is here and it's...something

This trailer makes me wonder if the film is really this low budget and terrible or if the trailer is just edited badly. I thought it would be fairly easy for hair and wardrobe to make the cast look more like the characters but for some reason it just is not happening here for the most part. Except for Chris Redfield.

The CGI looks rough and it seems like they are marketing the film as jam packed action thrill ride more than the atmospheric horror movie the director teased earlier on in production. I'm probably still going to see it, but not in theaters before a holiday when I can watch Hawkeye on the same day in the comfort of my own home.

What do you all think about the trailer?

A look at the Internet...

The Joker is still trolling I see.

Might be the greatest thing I've ever seen in my life. pic.twitter.com/QEhA3MQ9w3 — Geekdom101 w/o Spooky Halloween-Themed Name (@EmperorBigD) October 5, 2021

Squid Game still has us in a chokehold.

give me this shape on Squid Game and i’m NOT losing pic.twitter.com/m5diwIRpuH — kira ~ (@Sadcrib) October 1, 2021

As a graduate from a major journalism school, half my college friends are like this.

It’s been a few months… but I wanted to try the “anchor voice” on my mom since she’s in town for a couple of weeks 👀 pic.twitter.com/MmgH6EUD8e — Jeannette Reyes (@Fox5DCJeannette) October 2, 2021

I would be cryin' and throwing up.

Never wearing overalls again pic.twitter.com/NvKr96HdMo — insane jump by BOOick lesabre (@GabeKuhlman) October 1, 2021

Spooky Season is in full effect. Did you grab a costume yet?

This is accurate.

TikTok wanted a series, so here's crouch animations! pic.twitter.com/lFf7z4omTP — Asia McNair (@bishoujo_asia) September 27, 2021

I want a cute Metroid plushie after seeing this.

Weekend Vibes

I haven't been spending much time outside the house this week due to a bad leg so it's been mostly chill vibes and lowkey hiphop while I stare out my office window. All the tracks this week are fairly new with some killer insturmentation.

With Latinx/Hispanic History month coming to an end next week, I gotta show love to the new Kali Uchis vid for giving us some premium Aaliyah vibes and a smooth Spanish track to unwind or get sexy to.

Loose Ones

