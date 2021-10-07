Jim Ryan believes the PS5 had the best launch lineup games of any console In perhaps one of the most questionable of declarations, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan said the PS5 had the best launch lineup of PlayStation or any console.

The PlayStation 5 has been quite the success for Sony so far. The console has been selling like hotcakes and whether or not those consoles are going to would-be players or aftermarket sellers, they can’t stay on the shelf. Jim Ryan has been happy with the turnout and he has an interesting take on why the PS5 has done well. According to Ryan, one of the PS5’s most successful factors is that it had the best launch lineup of games of any console yet.

This interesting statement was made in a recent chat Jim Ryan had with gamesindustry.biz, posted on its YouTube channel on October 7, 2021. During the interview, GI.biz Chris Dring asked what Jim Ryan thought made the PS5 “cool.” To this, Jim Ryan made the claim that it was the games, but not only did Jim Ryan claim it was the best lineup of any PlayStation launch, but any console launch.

“I said this at the time and I stand by it: the [PS5] launch lineup of games was the best we've ever had, and I'd submit, probably the best that any console platform has ever had at launch,” Ryan answered.

It’s an interesting claim to say the least. The PlayStation 5 launched with the following games built to utilize its hardware:

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla

Astro's Playroom

Demon's Souls

Destruction All-Stars

Dirt 5

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

Godfall

Madden NFL 21

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Watch Dogs: Legion

Of those games, Demon’s Souls, Miles Morales, Godfall, Destruction All-Stars, Sackboy, and Astros Playroom were specifically made for the PS5. The Nintendo 64 had the iconic Super Mario 64. The original Xbox launched with Halo: Combat Evolved, Project Gotham Racing, and Dead or Alive 3 to name a few. The GameCube was rocking Luigi’s Mansion, Super Monkey Ball, and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3. Heck, even the PS2 had Armored Core 2, Tekken Tag Tournament, SSX, Unreal Tournament, and TimeSplitters among a lengthy list of further titles. Meanwhile, Demon Souls is quite good, Miles Morales was game of the year material, and Destruction All-Stars got less support than it deserved, but the rest of the PS5 lineup was arguably either tepid or playable on other platforms.

We get it, Jim Ryan is out here trying to prop up Sony’s latest console success story. The PS5 has certainly sold a lot of units and games like Ratchet & Clank and Deathloop have expanded its lineup greatly, but was the PS5’s launch lineup really the best? Let us know what you think in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below.