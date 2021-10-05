Back 4 Blood headlines Xbox Game Pass' early October additions Back 4 Blood, Destiny: Beyond Light, and SWERY's The Good Life are among the titles coming to Xbox Game Pass for the first half of October.

October is a pretty big month for Xbox Game Pass. One of the most valuable deals in gaming and game access is about to get some very good additions this month. A lot of Left 4 Dead fans have been anxiously anticipating Back 4 Blood and it’s finally here with the first half of October. Moreover, it’s going to be one of the major titles coming to Xbox Game Pass as part of the collective additions rolling out in the first half of this month.

Xbox announced its upcoming games on Xbox Game Pass for the first half of this month in an Xbox Wire blog post on October 5, 2021. Most notable among the additions is Back 4 Blood, which is Turtle Rock’s return to the co-op zombie shooter format. We’ve played plenty of betas of this game in previously months and it’s finally time to jump into the full thing on October 12 on all platforms. Most notably for Xbox players and Xbox Game Pass subscribers, it will be coming to the program on consoles, PC, and cloud versions of Xbox Game Pass.

Back 4 Blood is among a fine slate of games coming to Xbox Game Pass, including Destiny 2: Beyond Light and The Good Life.

There are a number of other great games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the first half of October 2021 as well. You can see the whole slate below:

The Procession to Calvary (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox - October 7

Visage (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox - October 7

Back 4 Blood (Cloud, Console, and PC) - October 12

Destiny 2: Beyond Light (PC) - October 12

Ring of Pain (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox - October 14

The Riftbreaker (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) ID@Xbox - October 14

The Good Life (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox - October 15

That covers the whole slate of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the first half of October. Back 4 Blood is arguably the biggest among the bunch, but are there other games you’re looking forward to? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty section below.