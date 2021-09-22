A new Titanfall game probably isn't happening anytime soon It seems as if Respawn Entertainment is too busy with other games to drop back into the world of Titanfall.

The original Titanfall released all the way back in 2014, shortly after the release of Microsoft’s Xbox One console. It was a multiplayer-only experience that garnered a lot of love, so much so that it spawned a sequel, Titanfall 2. To say that the sequel is a beloved game would be an understatement, but unfortunately, that love for the franchise doesn’t mean we’re getting Titanfall 3 anytime soon.

In a livestream on September 21, Community Coordinator at Respawn Entertainment, Jason Garza, answered one user's question about Titanfall. Garza’s response paints a grim picture for fans of the series, “There’s nothing. There’s nothing there. We’ve got too many other games in the works right now.”

The question that Garza was responding to was one by viewer Dhruv Gandhi, who asked, “Can we have any comments on Titanfall?” Garza’s full answer was as follows.

“Yeah, it’s a game with a lot of mechs. It’s an old one. It was back when Xbox first launched. Yeah that’s it. Don’t get your hopes up man. I’ve said this before, we don’t have anything in the works. There’s nothing. There’s nothing there. We’ve got too many other games in the works right now.”

Being told to not get our hopes up is certainly a blow to the morale of those that were holding out hope for another Titanfall game. But just as Garza dashes hope, the official Respawn Twitter account provides a little ray of sunshine. In a tweet, the company says, “Titanfall is the very core of our DNA. Who knows what the future holds…”

Contrary to what some folks are reporting, Titanfall is the very core of our DNA.



Who knows what the future holds... — Respawn (@Respawn) September 23, 2021

Recently, when the Titanfall 2 servers went down, Garza informed players that “one or two people” are working on the problem. It seems like not a whole lot of resources are put toward ironing out any wrinkles that crop up.

Right now, Apex Legends appears to be a major focus for the company, as well as whatever the team has planned for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. So, while the team at Respawn is hard at work on “too many other games”, they at least acknowledge the importance of Titanfall.