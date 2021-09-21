Halo Infinite Technical Preview 2 start and end times Have you signed up for the next Halo Infinite Multiplayer Technical Preview? Then make sure you know when you can play here.

The folks at 343 Industries are just about ready to let players have another taste of the multiplayer modes for the upcoming Halo Infinite. The game will be open to play for Halo Insiders when Halo Infinite Technical Preview 2 goes live. If you’ve signed up, you’ve probably already seen the dates and times you’ll be able to play, as well as upcoming content. However, just in case you haven’t, we’ve got all of the details for you right here.

Halo Infinite Technical Preview 2 start and end times

Halo Infinite Technical Preview 2 will take place over the course of the last two weekends of September 2021.

We won’t be waiting too much longer to play the next Halo Infinite Multplayer Technical Preview and it’s going to be lasting longer this time. It will take place over the course of two weekends: September 23 to September 26 and September 30 to October 3. To have gotten in on Halo Infinite Technical Preview 2, you had to sign up for the Halo Insider Program by September 13, as shared when the new Tech Preview was announced. However, the latest blog post from 343 regarding Technical Preview 2 suggests that while those who haven’t signed up may miss the first weekend, there may be a chance to catch the second weekend, so it would be good to sign up now regardless if you haven’t.

Halo Infinite Technical Preview 2 modes and content schedule

Various challenges will be available to conquer across various modes during Halo Infinite Technical Preview 2's duration.

This coming Technical Preview will once again focus on fine-tuning Halo Infinite’s multiplayer modes ahead of launch. Much of the content that was available during the first Technical Preview Flight will still be here, but it will join new content like 12-vs-12 Big Team Battles. In fact, the full schedule of content, modes, and matchmaking can be seen below.

Weekend 1 (Arena)

Thursday evening, September 23: Build becomes available for download Thursday night Training Mode and Weapon Drills are available

Friday, September 24 @ 10am-2pm & 5pm-9pm PT: Matchmaking available

Saturday, September 25 @ 10am-2pm & 5pm-9pm PT: Matchmaking available

Sunday, September 26 @ 10am-2pm & 5pm-9pm PT: Matchmaking available

Monday, September 27 @ 10am PT: Flight access closes until Weekend 2

Weekend 2 (Big Team Battle & Arena)

Thursday evening, September 30: Flight access turns on Training Mode and Weapon Drills become available

Friday, October 1 @ 10am-2pm & 5pm-9pm PT: Matchmaking available

Saturday, October 2 @ 10am-2pm & 5pm-9pm PT: Matchmaking available

Sunday, October 3 @ 10am-2pm & 5pm-9pm PT: Matchmaking available

Sunday, October 3 @ 9pm PT: Surveys go out to a portion of Halo Insiders

Monday, October 4 @ 10am PT: Flight access closes

Wednesday, October 6 @ 10am PT: Halo Support site closes

That should cover everything you need to know about the upcoming Halo Infinite Technical Preview 2 session. Be sure to stay tuned to our Halo Infinite topic for more coverage and updates on the game as they become available.