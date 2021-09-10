Halo Infinite's next multiplayer preview arrives this September for all Insiders All Halo Insiders will be able to check out Halo Infinite Big Team Battles and further multiplayer preview content later this month.

As we shuffle along through the year towards a Halo Infinite release, 343 Industries is continuing to show off what the game can do. We had a recent multiplayer technical test where many players got their fist taste of what was coming in Halo Infinite multiplayer, but soon they’ll be able to jump in again. 343 is readying up another multiplayer preview for near the end of September that will allow Halo Insiders to check out Big Team Battles in the game for the first time.

Announcement latest upcoming Halo Infinite multiplayer preview was made on the Halo Twitter on September 9, 2021. According to the post, the next multiplayer preview event will take place starting on September 24, 2021. No end date was specified at this time. The preview will be available to all Halo Insiders with a completed profile as of September 13, so if you haven’t signed up for that yet, you still have time on the Halo Insider webpages.

The last time Halo Infinite had its multiplayer technical test, players got their first taste of Slayer and small-scale 4v4 arena battles. Those will still be here in this upcoming September preview, including a new map for the 4v4 arenas. However, the big new addition to this particular multiplayer preview event is the inclusion of Big Team Battle, in which players will be able to engage in 12v12 matches. 343 has also previously teased that it would like to expand the player cap for bigger matches at some point, but Big Team Battle will likely be as large scale as we get without going battle royale for now.

If you haven’t signed up for the Halo Insider program and completed your profile, now is the time. Halo Infinite’s multiplayer preview is in a couple weeks and you’ll want to be ready ASAP if you want to get in on the action.