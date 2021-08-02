Halo Infinite flight end date and time Squeeze in some last matches before the Halo Infinite flight end date rolls around and the beta disappears.

The Halo Infinite flight end date isn’t something you want to think about when you’re in the midst of playing one of the most anticipated games of 2021. However, if you’ve sectioned off a block of time to play, working out what time the flight ends is going to be important. As new technical previews, flights, and betas start, we’ll be sure to let you know when their end dates are so you can plan your Halo Infinite matches accordingly.

Halo Infinite flight end date and time

The Halo Infinite Technical Preview flight is scheduled to end on Monday, August 2 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. At this point, the Halo Infinite flight will end and you will need to wait until the next Halo Infinite flight begins before you can play more (or if it’s the final fight, you will need to wait until Halo Infinite’s release date).

The flight that took place from July 30 to August 2 was called the Technical Preview and it tasked players with fighting against three difficulty levels of bots, testing out three different maps, playing around in the firing range, customizing their Spartan, investigating the Battle Pass, and a myriad of other things. The general vibe from what I saw online was that of positivity – people seem to really dig what 343 Industries had to offer. I even detailed some of my thoughts on Halo Infinite’s Technical Preview in a Cortex post.

While the Halo Infinite flight must come to an end, it at least means 343 Industries is gathering more information to ensure the game is as good as the team can make it before release. As more flights are announced and released, this guide will be updated to reflect the new end dates and times. Be sure to also check out the Shacknews Halo Infinite page for more guides, news, and when the time is right, our review.