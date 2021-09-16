Call of Duty: Vanguard Crossplay Open Beta start and end times Call of Duty: Vanguard's latest Beta lets players battle it out from multiple platforms this weekend. Find out when the action starts and ends here.

Sledgehammer Games’ latest iteration on the Call of Duty franchise has come out of Alpha and is moving into its Beta period. Call of Duty: Vanguard’s next test period is a crossplay Open Beta that will run through the weekend and offer players on Xbox and PlayStation consoles and PC to play together and battle it out online. With the beta ready to begin, the details have been released and we’ve gathered them all for you here if you want to get in on the action, including start and end dates and times.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Crossplay Open Beta start and end times

The Call of Duty: Vanguard Crossplay Open Beta will let Xbox and PC players play on September 16 and 17 while PlayStation runs solo. On September 18 to 20, all three platforms can play together.

The Call of Duty Crossplay Open Beta will begin on September 16 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET and end on September 20 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. It will be playable on PC via Battle.net, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5, although only PC and Xbox consoles will be able to play together during September 16 and 17. However, all platforms will be able to play together from September 18 to 20. There will be no pre-order necessary to take part in the Open Beta on any platform.

Before we dig further into this guide, it's important that we once again acknowledge the ongoing situation at Activision Blizzard. As a show of respect to the employees, we want to take this section to repost the demands that they shared before an employee walkout in July 2021. In addition to that, we encourage our readers to learn more about and potentially donate to the following charities: Black Girls CODE, FUTURES, Girls Who Code, RAINN, Women in Animation, and Women in Games International.

The #ActiBlizzWalkout organizers are encouraging people to signal boost the hashtag as a sign of solidarity while using a 💙 emoji. They also support donations to the following charities:



Players who take part in the Call of Duty: Vanguard Crossplay Open Beta will be able to play modes such as Search & Destroy, Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Kill Confirmed, as well as the new Patrol mode, which is similar to Hardpoint. Included maps will be Hotel Royale set in Paris, France, Gavutu set in Japan, Red Star set in Stalingrad, Russia, and Eagle’s Nest set in Obersalzberg, Germany. Each of the game’s nine weapon classes will have a few weapons to build loadouts around, though it’s a limited taste of the game’s full arsenal.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will launch on November 2021. As the Crossplay Open Beta takes off this weekend, stay tuned for more updates and details leading up to the game’s launch.