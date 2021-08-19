Call of Duty: Vanguard officially revealed with November release date The shooter franchise is headed back to World War 2 this holiday season with the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Call of Duty fans have eagerly been awaiting any official news on the latest iteration of the franchise. Publisher Activision has been rather quiet about the game so far this year, but finally took the opportunity to show off the newest Call of Duty to the world through an in-game event promotion within Call of Duty: Warzone. As Warzone players completed the limited-time event mode, they were treated to the world premiere trailer for Call of Duty: Vanguard. The shooter franchise will be returning to its World War 2 roots and touches down on consoles and PC on November 5.

At 1:00 pm ET this afternoon, players logged in to Call of Duty: Warzone were prompted with the option to join a new limited-time playlist. Once the match began, all participants were placed on the same team and given lots of explosive ordinance. An armored train began moving through the Verdansk map and the collective group was tasked with stopping and destroying the train. Once the train was disabled, hundreds of 80-year old bombers filled the sky and rained down terror across the players. Orders were given to exfiltrate from the map, but players were knocked unconscious and then treated to the Call of Duty: Vanguard trailer.

The trailer reveals that the new game will offer action across the major battlefronts of World War 2. Though the action was primarily pre-rendered, some of the clips in the trailer were clearly either in-engine or in-game. This year’s release is spearheaded by Sledgehammer Games, who were the lead studio on Call of Duty: WWII back in 2017. The studio has assisted other Activision offices during the more recent Call of Duty releases, but only in a supporting role.

The reveal trailer did not offer any concrete details on gameplay or modes, but being a Call of Duty game, it's probably a safe bet to expect a 6-hour campaign, a nice collection of multiplayer maps that will support multiple modes, and some sort of tie-in with the ongoing Warzone live service.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC on November 5, 2021. We expect Sledgehammer Games and Activision will offer more details in the coming weeks during the lead-up to the game’s official launch day.