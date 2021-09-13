How to change time of day - Deathloop Learn how you can change the time of day to find new opportunities in Deathloop.

One of the cool things about Deathloop is how time works and the impact time has on the various regions of the game. Visiting a region in the morning will offer up different opportunities and challenges than if players visit the same region in the afternoon. In this guide, we’ll show you how to wait and change the time of day in Deathloop.

How to change time of day

To change the time of day in Deathloop, players must first complete a quest called The Longest Day. This involves everything up to the point where players open Colt’s safe in his Updaam flat, then return to the tunnels. Once players return to the tunnels, they can change the time of day whenever they wish. They can also turn off PvP invasions if they so wish.

There are four times of day in Deathloop, each of which I’ve listed below:

Morning

Noon

Afternoon

Evening

Players can only change the time of day by waiting and moving time forward. For example, if it’s morning, players can wait until noon, then afternoon, then evening. If you use the option to wait when it’s evening, this will cause the day to restart.

Changing the time of day – also referred to as waiting – is done from Colt’s hub menu. On the left side of the screen in the middle will be the option to move time forward. The game provides you with a handy tutorial of how this works, so don’t be afraid that you’ll miss it. As soon as you can choose a specific time of day, the option will be available and shown to you.

As a note of caution, players shouldn’t change the time of day the moment the option becomes available. This is because they still don’t know how to keep items between loops. For this, players should tackle a lead called Ubiquity, which will teach them how to do just that. Thankfully, the game suggests you load into The Complex to follow up on this lead, so you should have no trouble staying on track.

Now that you know how to change the time of day, be sure to visit our Deathloop strategy guide for more help playing as Colt and Julianna.