How to turn off PvP invasions - Deathloop If you don't want other players invading your game in Deathloop, this guide shows you how to turn them off.

Deathloop has a feature that will allow other players to invade your game and try to take you out. For some, this is an exciting mode that will put them to the test. For others, it’s an unwanted feature that they would rather turn off. This guide will show you how to turn off PvP invasions in Deathloop.

Turn off PvP invasions

To turn off PvP invasions in Deathloop, players must set their game to Single Player Mode in the top left corner of their in-game menu. This will be positioned right next to their name after they choose to either break the loop or protect the loop from the game’s main menu. If the option is already on Single Player Mode and cannot be changed, it’s likely players haven’t progressed far enough into the game to set the option manually.

There are two other options when it comes to the PvP portion of Deathloop. Players can also set their game to Online Mode or Friends Only Mode. While Online Mode will allow anyone to invade your game, Friends Only Mode will only allow people on your friends list to invade your game. Once you’ve progressed far enough in the game, you can freely switch between these three options.

Now, if you’re the one who wants to do the invading, you must select the option from the main menu that allows you to Protect the Loop. Once again you must progress far enough into Deathloop to unlock this option, so don’t expect to be invaded by humans or doing any invading within the first few hours of the experience. It’s not until the game opens up a bit that invasions become an option.

Now that you know how to turn off PvP invasions in Deathloop and set your game to Single Player Mode, be sure to visit our Deathloop strategy guide for more help with your journey as either Colt or Julianna.