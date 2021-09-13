New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

How to turn off PvP invasions - Deathloop

If you don't want other players invading your game in Deathloop, this guide shows you how to turn them off.
Bill Lavoy
1

Deathloop has a feature that will allow other players to invade your game and try to take you out. For some, this is an exciting mode that will put them to the test. For others, it’s an unwanted feature that they would rather turn off. This guide will show you how to turn off PvP invasions in Deathloop.

Turn off PvP invasions

Turn Off PvP Invasions Deathloop

To turn off PvP invasions in Deathloop, players must set their game to Single Player Mode in the top left corner of their in-game menu. This will be positioned right next to their name after they choose to either break the loop or protect the loop from the game’s main menu. If the option is already on Single Player Mode and cannot be changed, it’s likely players haven’t progressed far enough into the game to set the option manually.

There are two other options when it comes to the PvP portion of Deathloop. Players can also set their game to Online Mode or Friends Only Mode. While Online Mode will allow anyone to invade your game, Friends Only Mode will only allow people on your friends list to invade your game. Once you’ve progressed far enough in the game, you can freely switch between these three options.

Now, if you’re the one who wants to do the invading, you must select the option from the main menu that allows you to Protect the Loop. Once again you must progress far enough into Deathloop to unlock this option, so don’t expect to be invaded by humans or doing any invading within the first few hours of the experience. It’s not until the game opens up a bit that invasions become an option.

Now that you know how to turn off PvP invasions in Deathloop and set your game to Single Player Mode, be sure to visit our Deathloop strategy guide for more help with your journey as either Colt or Julianna.

Co-EIC

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola