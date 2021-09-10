What to expect from Apple iPhone 13 special event The Cupertino-based tech giant is preparing to roll out its next generation of iPhones. What else can viewers expect to see at next week's show?

Each year we get a brand new refresh of mobile phones and other new hip technology ahead of the busy holiday shopping season. Apple is no stranger to this convention, having released most of their iPhone models each year within a similar time frame. For this year’s announcement, they will be hosting a special event on September 14, 2021, where it is expected that the iPhone 13 family will be officially announced.

If much of the online chatter is to be believed, Apple may also be taking this opportunity to show off the latest AirPods model, as well as the newest generation of Apple Watch. Earlier this year, we saw the company show off new iPad upgrades in April, followed by a closer look at iOS 15 at WWDC in June. iOS 15 is expected to be the magic behind the upcoming iPhone 13 handsets and other new Apple hardware due this year. What can Apple fans and prospective phone customers expect to see at the iPhone 13 event?

Obviously, the new iPhones will be the star attraction on September 14. The current rumors suggest that the iPhone 13 family will include four members: the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini, a 6.1-inch iPhone 13, a 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max. This lineup is a dead ringer for the iPhone 12 models we saw last year, so we wouldn’t expect too many changes to the successful formula beyond better internals and cameras.

We expect to see a few new colors available for the iPhone family, including graphite and pink. The Pro variants are also expected to finally get the 120Hz displays that have been available on higher-end iPads for years. The rumor mill is also rumbling about the potential for bigger battery capacity and faster charging — always welcome additions to any smartphone.

The Apple Watch Series 7 should be on hand during the show and will bring the first major redesign to the product since 2018. The Apple Watch Series 7 will come in new 41mm and 45mm size options and pack in some thinner bezels. This should allow for bigger displays that will also include a new lamination technique that brings the display closer to the watch's surface. Like its phone counterparts, we also expect new processors and a selection of new colors.

Finally, the last big reveal is expected to be the third-generation AirPods. The rumor mill indicates that the new AirPods will likely take some design cues from the AirPods Pro while adding better wireless chips, improved noise cancellation, and possibly extended battery life.

That makes up most of what we think Apple is willing to show off during the September 14 special event next week. There have been rumblings that Apple is also hard at work on MacBook Pro refreshes, a new Mac mini, and even a new iPad mini, the debuts of those devices will likely come later towards the end of the year. For all the latest news out of the September 14 Apple event as it happens, be sure to keep checking in with us at Shacknews.