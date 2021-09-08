Shin Megami Tensei 5 trailer shows off new Nahobino form Neither human or demon, we got a look at the Nahobino form that will help players survive the apocalypse of Da'at in Shin Megami Tensei 5's new trailer.

Shin Megami Tensei’s worlds are often bleak or twisted versions of reality absolutely teeming with bloodthirsty demons for players to fight off or gather into their own amassing powers and forces. Shin Megami Tensei 5 promises to be about the same as players are thrown into the apocalyptic demon-filled world of Da’at. However, as always, you have a power that will aid you in your fight to survive. Atlus just showed off a new Shin Megami Tensei trailer that showcases the new Nahobino form.

Atlus released the Shin Megami Tensei 5 Nahobino Trailer on its official YouTube channel on September 8, 2021. The Nahobino form is one the protagonist takes on to survive the apocalypse of Da’at. As things look bleak and blood-thirsty demons close in, a savior arrives and unites with the protagonist to turn them into a being that is neither human nor demon - a Nahobino. This is the empowered form players will use to fight back against cruel fate, defeat and gather demons, and possibly even save this ruined world.

Sega and Atlus have been putting Shin Megami Tensei 5 together for quite a while. The game was originally announced in 2017 and has only just gotten a US release date on the Nintendo Switch. Coming this November 2021, players will be able to take on the new demon-slaying adventure exclusively on the Nintendo Switch at release. With the new trailer, we got a good look at what kind of powers our new protagonist will be working with in the game, along with a better look at the threats they’ll be facing with those powers.

As we get closer to the November release date of Shin Megami Tensei 5, there’s sure to be more reveals leading up to the game’s launch. Stay tuned for more details and information on the game as they become available right here at Shacknews.