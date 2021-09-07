Pokemon Unite Version 1.1.1.8 patch notes buff Blissey & Safeguard Pokemon Unite's latest update will roll out later this week with buffs for Blissey and its support moves.

Pokemon Unite continues to be an interesting angle to the usual pocket monster fun, allowing players to take some of their favorite Pokemon and throw down in a MOBA setting. However, much like any MOBA, balance is an ongoing matter of important that takes regular patches to capture fully. With that in mind, Pokemon Unite’s next update is right around the corner and has buffs for support Pokemon Blissey and its Safeguard and Safeguard+ moves. You can check out the actual details of the update just below.

Pokemon Unite Version 1.1.1.8 patch notes

Blissey gets some updates in Pokemon Unite Version 1.1.1.8 that should help support players out quite a bit.

The TiMi Studio Group announced Pokemon Unite’s Version 1.1.1.8 update alongside with patch noes on September 7, 2021. This new update is scheduled to go live in all regions on September 8 at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET. The patch notes aren’t heavily detailed, but they do share some changes coming to Blissey, a support pokemon and the evolved form of Chansey. The buffs increase Blissey’s defense, as well as substantially improving the effects of Safeguard. You can see the full notes below.

Changes are being made to some Pokémon stats and moves to adjust the balance of Unite Battles.

Blissey

The following stats have been increased:

Sp. Def

Safeguard:

Removes all status conditions from the user and the designated ally Pokémon and grants both Pokémon a shield. While these shields are active, the shielded Pokémon become immune to hindrances.

Cooldown reduced.

Area of effect increased.

Safeguard+:

Upgrade: Increases the amount of damage nullified by the shield effect.

That’s all there is to it for Pokemon Unite Version 1.1.1.8’s patch notes. As mentioned above, there are also shop updates on the way, so stay tuned for the latest items and more in Pokemon Unite, including the recently released Blastoise and upcoming Sylveon and Mamoswine. We’ll have the latest Pokemon Unite updates and content here for you as it becomes available.