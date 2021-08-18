Sylveon & Mamoswine will be Pokemon Unite's next characters Whether you go for the brutish Mamoswine or the elegant Sylveon, you'll have new characters to play in Pokemon Unite soon.

Pokemon Unite has continued to be quite the gift to Pokemon fans in the free-to-play MOBA genre. There are so many pocket monsters to draw from for characters in the game and TiMi Studios seems to be on the fast track to getting new ones ready. Such is the case with Sylveon and Mamoswine, who will be the next upcoming characters to come to the game’s playable roster.

Mamoswine and Sylveon were revealed for Pokemon Unite during the Pokemon Presents event on August 18, 2021.

#PokemonUNITE is coming to mobile on September 22!



Pre-register for special rewards! pic.twitter.com/r671Bs31el — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) August 18, 2021

This story is still developing…