Sylveon & Mamoswine will be Pokemon Unite's next characters

Whether you go for the brutish Mamoswine or the elegant Sylveon, you'll have new characters to play in Pokemon Unite soon.
TJ Denzer
1

Pokemon Unite has continued to be quite the gift to Pokemon fans in the free-to-play MOBA genre. There are so many pocket monsters to draw from for characters in the game and TiMi Studios seems to be on the fast track to getting new ones ready. Such is the case with Sylveon and Mamoswine, who will be the next upcoming characters to come to the game’s playable roster.

Mamoswine and Sylveon were revealed for Pokemon Unite during the Pokemon Presents event on August 18, 2021.

This story is still developing…

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

