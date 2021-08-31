ShackStream: ISLANDERS devs take us on a tropical city-building vacation Join us for a livestream featuring ISLANDERS.

ISLANDERS is a city-builder and strategy sim like few others. In this interesting setup, you are tasked with building up an island settlement from nothing and making it habitable to your residents with all the amenities they need to get by. It originally came out in April 2019 and now, in 2021, it’s come to Nintendo Switch, and we’ll be playing it with company from developer GrizzlyGames on a special ShackStream today!

ISLANDERS came out on Nintendo Switch on August 11, 2021, having been announced during the Nintendo Indie World livestream showcase earlier in the month. It has been over on PC via Steam since 2019 where it enjoyed overwhelmingly positive feedback from players for its offering of a beautifully lush and tropical city-building and strategy environment. On scattered islands with such limited space, can you build a settlement that will serve the needs of those who live there?

Find out if we can do it today as we’re joined by GrizzlyGames to talk about ISLANDERS on the Shacknews Twitch Channel at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

