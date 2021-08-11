Watch the Nintendo Indie World August 2021 Showcase here
Here's how you can watch the August Nintendo Indie World Showcase.
Nintendo is holding an Indie World Showcase today. Very similar to the traditional Nintendo Direct showcases, these events feature a rapid-fire barrage of news and updates on games coming to the Switch from third party and independent developers. Here’s how you can watch the August 11, 2021 Nintendo Indie World Showcase.
If you can’t tune in, we’ll be covering everything out of the Nintendo Indie World Showcase here on Shacknews.
It's coming today for PC and PS too:
https://twitter.com/AxiomVerge/status/1425490103049220104
Full list of announces:
- Bomb Rush Cyberpunk (aka Jet Set Radio) - 2022
- Toem: A Photo Adventure - Fall 2021
- Loop Hero - Holiday 2021
- FAR: Changing Tides - Early 2022
- Necrobarista: Final Pour - Today
- Garden Story - Today
- Boyfriend Dungeon - Today
- Axiom Verge 2 - Today
- Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon - Holiday 2021
- Islanders - Today
- Metal Slug Tactics - 2022
- Tetris Effect Connected - October 8, 2021
- Astroneer - January 2022
- Hundred Days - Holiday 2021
- Slime Rancher: Plotable Edition - Today
- Lumbear Jack - 2022
- Curious Expidition 2 - Today
- Gang Beasts - Fall 2021
- Eastward - September 16, 2021
