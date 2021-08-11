New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Watch the Nintendo Indie World August 2021 Showcase here

Here's how you can watch the August Nintendo Indie World Showcase.
Donovan Erskine
5

Nintendo is holding an Indie World Showcase today. Very similar to the traditional Nintendo Direct showcases, these events feature a rapid-fire barrage of news and updates on games coming to the Switch from third party and independent developers. Here’s how you can watch the August 11, 2021 Nintendo Indie World Showcase.

Watch the Nintendo Indie World August 2021 Showcase here

If you can’t tune in, we’ll be covering everything out of the Nintendo Indie World Showcase here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    August 11, 2021 9:03 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Watch the Nintendo Indie World August 2021 Showcase here

    • Yo5hiki legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      August 11, 2021 9:13 AM

      Axiom Verge 2 out today?!?! Whaaat!

    • Masem legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      August 11, 2021 9:15 AM

      Damnit, I was busy and missed the start of this :P

      I'll document the reveals after its over.

    • Masem legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      August 11, 2021 9:18 AM

      Tetris Effect Connected coming to Switch!

    • Yo5hiki legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      August 11, 2021 9:20 AM

      There it is, Astroneer out on Switch early next year finally.

    • icecreambus legacy 10 years
      reply
      August 11, 2021 9:30 AM

      Really liking the look of Toem and Garden Story. I wanna check those out.

    • Masem legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      August 11, 2021 9:31 AM

      Full list of announces:
      - Bomb Rush Cyberpunk (aka Jet Set Radio) - 2022
      - Toem: A Photo Adventure - Fall 2021
      - Loop Hero - Holiday 2021
      - FAR: Changing Tides - Early 2022
      - Necrobarista: Final Pour - Today
      - Garden Story - Today
      - Boyfriend Dungeon - Today
      - Axiom Verge 2 - Today
      - Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon - Holiday 2021
      - Islanders - Today
      - Metal Slug Tactics - 2022
      - Tetris Effect Connected - October 8, 2021
      - Astroneer - January 2022
      - Hundred Days - Holiday 2021
      - Slime Rancher: Plotable Edition - Today
      - Lumbear Jack - 2022
      - Curious Expidition 2 - Today
      - Gang Beasts - Fall 2021
      - Eastward - September 16, 2021

      • zolointo legacy 10 years
        reply
        August 11, 2021 9:41 AM

        This was an amazing show. A lot of good new stuff, and a lot of stuff people wanted on Switch anyhow!

      • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        August 11, 2021 9:49 AM

        Holy fuck Axiom Verge 2 comes out today???

Hello, Meet Lola