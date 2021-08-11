Watch the Nintendo Indie World August 2021 Showcase here Here's how you can watch the August Nintendo Indie World Showcase.

Nintendo is holding an Indie World Showcase today. Very similar to the traditional Nintendo Direct showcases, these events feature a rapid-fire barrage of news and updates on games coming to the Switch from third party and independent developers. Here’s how you can watch the August 11, 2021 Nintendo Indie World Showcase.

Watch the Nintendo Indie World August 2021 Showcase here

If you can’t tune in, we’ll be covering everything out of the Nintendo Indie World Showcase here on Shacknews.