Hearthstone Mercenaries will welcome characters from Diablo

Hearthstone is expanding beyond the Warcraft universe for its new Mercenaries mode.
Ozzie Mejia
1

From its inception, Hearthstone has been all about a collectible card game take on the Warcraft universe. However, Hearthstone Mercenaries has opened a new portal and introduced an entirely new universe into the game. Hearthstone's new Mercenaries mode will go beyond Warcraft and introduce the world of Diablo for the very first time.

Before we dive into the story, we would like to acknowledge the continuing situation at Activision Blizzard. More than a month has passed without the demands of employees being addressed by executive management.

As a show of respect to the employees across the Activision Blizzard umbrella, we would like to take a moment to repost their demands that they made public prior to their walkout. Furthermore, we would like to encourage our readers to donate to the following charities: Black Girls CODE, FUTURES, Girls Who Code, RAINN, Women in Animation, and Women in Games International.

Unveiled during Tuesday's Hearthstone Mercenaries deep dive stream, Diablo's Lord of Terror will be available as one of the playable Mercenary cards. He'll have his own stats and abilities and will be upgradable over the course of the game mode, just like any other Mercenary. A special Pre-Purchase Bundle will include a Diamond Legendary version of the Diablo Mercenary Card along with 50 Mercenaries Packs. Even if you don't want to opt to spend money for a bundle, Diablo will still be available through random Mercenaries pack.

We have a lot to break down with the introduction of Hearthstone Mercenaries, so stay tuned to Shacknews for the latest. You can also check out the Hearthstone website for more information.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

