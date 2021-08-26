Discord 'talking to all the console manufacturers' as company chases $15bn valuation

With the extra precautions we’ve had to take in the recent year with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, social and networking app and service Discord has taken on a much greater role in a lot of peoples’ lives. We here at Shacknews use it for most of our group livestreams and interviews and even in personal lives, most Discord users utilize the app to take part in a multitude of groups and events. Discord has grown rapidly, but founder and CEO Jason Citron has more in mind. The company is apparently talking to all major console manufacturers as it seeks to grow the use and availability of the Discord app on various platforms.

Jason Citron shared this bit of info in a recent interview with the Financial Times. At the core of the interview is that Citron is seeking to grow the valuation of Discord to $15 billion USD. Many will recall, that Microsoft was in talks to acquire Discord earlier in 2021. That would have been to the tune of $12 billion, but Discord backed out of the deal. A part of this may be the fact that Discord is aiming to cooperate with all the major consoles.

Discord CEO Jason Citron is angling for cooperation with all of the major console manufacturers as he seeks to raise the company valuation to $15 billion USD.

"We’ve been talking to all the console manufacturers,” Citron admitted during the interview.

Discord already has an app on Xbox and it reached a deal with Sony to develop a version of the social app for PS4 and PS5. However, that also means it could be trying to arrange something with Nintendo on the Switch. Nonetheless, with the pandemic forcing people into more online and remote interaction, Discord has also pushed to expand its appeal to more non-gamer groups. It developed a Clubhouse-style feature earlier this year with aim at creating its own space for large group events and launched a “Your Place to Talk” initiative to appeal to various groups outside gaming.

Even so, Discord has been great in the gaming space and more Discord on more major gaming platforms sounds like a winning proposition. If Discord can find its way to quality apps and service on Nintendo, Xbox, PlayStation, and PC? It just might be the undisputed king of social apps.