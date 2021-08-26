New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Discord 'talking to all the console manufacturers' as company chases $15bn valuation
TJ Denzer
12

With the extra precautions we’ve had to take in the recent year with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, social and networking app and service Discord has taken on a much greater role in a lot of peoples’ lives. We here at Shacknews use it for most of our group livestreams and interviews and even in personal lives, most Discord users utilize the app to take part in a multitude of groups and events. Discord has grown rapidly, but founder and CEO Jason Citron has more in mind. The company is apparently talking to all major console manufacturers as it seeks to grow the use and availability of the Discord app on various platforms.

Jason Citron shared this bit of info in a recent interview with the Financial Times. At the core of the interview is that Citron is seeking to grow the valuation of Discord to $15 billion USD. Many will recall, that Microsoft was in talks to acquire Discord earlier in 2021. That would have been to the tune of $12 billion, but Discord backed out of the deal. A part of this may be the fact that Discord is aiming to cooperate with all the major consoles.

Discord CEO Jason Citron is angling for cooperation with all of the major console manufacturers as he seeks to raise the company valuation to $15 billion USD.

"We’ve been talking to all the console manufacturers,” Citron admitted during the interview.

Discord already has an app on Xbox and it reached a deal with Sony to develop a version of the social app for PS4 and PS5. However, that also means it could be trying to arrange something with Nintendo on the Switch. Nonetheless, with the pandemic forcing people into more online and remote interaction, Discord has also pushed to expand its appeal to more non-gamer groups. It developed a Clubhouse-style feature earlier this year with aim at creating its own space for large group events and launched a “Your Place to Talk” initiative to appeal to various groups outside gaming.

Even so, Discord has been great in the gaming space and more Discord on more major gaming platforms sounds like a winning proposition. If Discord can find its way to quality apps and service on Nintendo, Xbox, PlayStation, and PC? It just might be the undisputed king of social apps.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    August 26, 2021 10:30 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Discord 'talking to all the console manufacturers' as company chases $15bn valuation

    • Masem legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      August 26, 2021 6:09 AM

      Discord estimates they have a $15B valuation, based on the trend of people moving away from "broadcast to everyone" social media to more limited sized communities (remember that MS had tried to buy them for $12B)

      https://www.pcgamer.com/discord-worth-value-funding-sony-console/

      So we're basically back to USENET? Okay... :)

      • sukabljat legacy 10 years
        reply
        August 26, 2021 6:16 AM

        Reminds me of when we were all "choosing our playlist" with music, but many still came around to wanting DJs -- there is something specific about user curation.

        FB will remain a platform with an extremely wide audience, while other players will fill in for more intimate areas.

      • Affliated legacy 10 years
        reply
        August 26, 2021 6:19 AM

        Discord is just IRC for people who didn't grow up on IRC right?

        • gydot legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          August 26, 2021 6:20 AM

          it's IRC+++

        • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          August 26, 2021 6:28 AM

          I still use irc and find the discord ui a confusing mess haha

          • m0rfus legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            August 26, 2021 6:57 AM

            u fucking dinosaur.

            i have a friend that uses USENETS for his insane PLEX automation thing. everyone has a hobby i guess

            • Affliated legacy 10 years
              reply
              August 26, 2021 7:10 AM

              USENET rules for that. My entire Plex library is automated using USENET lol

              • m0rfus legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
                reply
                August 26, 2021 8:01 AM

                it’s kinda like you all are backing up the internet

          • beepboopbeep
            reply
            August 26, 2021 7:11 AM

            The UI is insane. It's like taking the chat section of a Twitch stream and turning it into a full blown 24x7 emoji steam

            • skizl legacy 10 years mercury super mega
              reply
              August 26, 2021 7:19 AM

              hundreds of icons everywhere that i'm sure mean something to someone, too. i imagine that it is all somehow as intuitive to teenagers today as irc, icq, aim, etc. were to me in the 90s.

        • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          August 26, 2021 7:20 AM

          IRC with a cloud backing.

          I hooked up with a source port project recently that does all their chatting through IRC. I had to download an IRC client and remember how to use it to converse with them.

          Something Discord has that IRC really lacks is the ability to see what the conversation was when you weren't logged on.

        • Evil Benius legacy 10 years
          reply
          August 26, 2021 7:21 AM

          I grew up on IRC and Discord reminds me of it a lot. It also is a big time waster just like IRC was.

        • terath legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          August 26, 2021 7:49 AM

          It's just Slack, which is just Hipchat, which is just IRC.

        • TheNiXXeD legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          August 26, 2021 10:01 AM

          Discord is just AOL chat rooms 2.0

        • FlamingGimp legacy 10 years
          reply
          August 26, 2021 11:15 AM

          What is it for people who did?

      • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        August 26, 2021 6:20 AM

        I just wish the platform was more security conscious. Their CDN hosts a lot of malware/ransomware.

      • razlebol legacy 10 years
        reply
        August 26, 2021 6:26 AM

        I wish they stopped adding so much useless shit to it but I guess they have to keep it fresh with the updates.

        • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          August 26, 2021 7:20 AM

          WOULD YOU LIKE TO JOIN YOUR SCHOOL?

          No. Fuck off. I graduated... nevermind how many years ago.

          And you don't need to ask me this on every fucking device.

      • quazar legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        August 26, 2021 7:02 AM

        $130 million in revenue, but worth billions, have to love tech companies use if the word "value"

        • daggot legacy 10 years
          reply
          August 26, 2021 7:09 AM

          Wasn't that Facebook for the longest time? Kept raising staggering amount of money, but never made a penny. We know now that the long play was the data mining aspect and sell/use that to target ads.

        • derelict515 legacy 10 years
          reply
          August 26, 2021 10:41 AM

          companies are valued based on their future prospects. If Discord has undermonetized its current users and has significant room for growth (in users and revenue per user) then why wouldn't they be highly valued?

      • daggot legacy 10 years
        reply
        August 26, 2021 7:12 AM

        I do not find Discord to be a good source for historic information from users. It's a decent tool for one-way communications from the company directly to its community. But, since it's just a long form of responses and no threading, it's not practical to try to find info if you haven't been following it constantly. Call it new player syndrome. How can a new player of an older game step into Discord and catch up on all the useful info that's been shared over the past year. Search is useless like that.

        • at0micgarden legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          August 26, 2021 10:12 AM

          They added threading and pinning. I haven’t tried either.

          • ConfusedUs legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            August 26, 2021 10:14 AM

            Pinning is definitely not sufficient, as you may have dozens of pins and have to go back and scroll through the context sometimes

      • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        August 26, 2021 10:52 AM

        (i never left USENET)

