Call of Duty League Championship Weekend 2021: Prize pool, schedule, and how to watch Only one team will stand as champions of this Call of Duty League season. Here's everything you need to know about the prize pool, remaining schedule, and also Call of Duty: Vanguard open beta keys.

The Call of Duty League is on the verge of changing in a big way, as things are about to switch over to World War II during the offseason. Before Call of Duty: Vanguard releases, though, it's time to crown a champion for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The Call of Duty League Championship Weekend 2021 is already underway and is being held live from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA. Shacknews is here with everything you need to know.

Before venturing into the prize pool and all of the COD championship details, we wish to acknowledge the continuing situation at Activision Blizzard. As a show of respect to the employees, we would like to take a moment to repost their demands that they made public prior to their walkout. Furthermore, we would like to encourage our readers to donate to the following charities: Black Girls CODE, FUTURES, Girls Who Code, RAINN, Women in Animation, and Women in Games International.

The #ActiBlizzWalkout organizers are encouraging people to signal boost the hashtag as a sign of solidarity while using a 💙 emoji. They also support donations to the following charities:



@BlackGirlsCode

@WithoutViolence

@GirlsWhoCode

@RAINN

@wia_animation @GETWIGI pic.twitter.com/FtsbGARUsd — Shacknews (@shacknews) July 28, 2021

How much is the Call of Duty League Championship Weekend 2021 prize pool?

Eight teams entered the Call of Duty League Championship Weekend. Here is how the prize money will be allocated (all amounts in USD):

1st place - $1.2 million

2nd place - $650,000

3rd place - $300,000

4th place - $150,000

5th-6th place - $75,000

7th-8th place - $25,000

The Florida Mutineers and Los Angeles Thieves already lost twice on Day 1 and are in the 7th and 8th place slots. Six teams remain heading into Friday's Day 2.

Call of Duty League Championship Weekend 2021 schedule

Six teams remain in the Call of Duty League Championship Weekend 2021. Every team is competing in a double-elimination bracket. The two remaining teams at the end of Saturday will advance to face each other on Sunday. All matches are best-of-five with the exception of the actual Grand Finals match. That will be a best-of-seven format with the team coming out of the Winner's Bracket starting the set up 1-0.

Here are the brackets heading into Friday:

The Call of Duty League 2021 Championship Grand Finals will be contested on Sunday, August 22 at 12:00 p.m. PT/3:00 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Call of Duty League Championship Weekend 2021

Every game in the Call of Duty League Championship Weekend 2021 can be seen live on the Call of Duty League YouTube channel.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Open Beta drops

Tune in to the Call of Duty League 2021 Championship Grand Finals on Sunday, starting at 11:30 a.m. PT. Viewers can pick up one of 25,000 beta codes for Call of Duty: Vanguard. Those who win beta codes will receive an extra one to share with a friend. Open beta dates for Call of Duty: Vanguard will be officially revealed at a later date.

Additional viewer rewards will be given throughout the weekend and include things like Double XP tokens, stickers, and more. Check out the Call of Duty League website for more details.

How to watch the Call of Duty League Championship Weekend 2021 VODs

Activision will regularly update the Call of Duty League YouTube channel with full matches that can be viewed on demand. The full broadcast for each day can also be viewed individually.