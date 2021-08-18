New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Pokemon Legends Arceus gameplay trailer introduces Hisui region & new monsters

Centered around a giant volcano, Pokemon Legends Arceus will feature an all-new region and quite a few original Pokemon and variations.
TJ Denzer
With the all-new spinoff to the Pokemon franchise, Pokemon Legends Arceus, players will take a far more hands-on and adventurous approach to capturing pokemon and filling out the Pokedex. There’s a fresh new region to explore and with it comes new pokemon and variations on classics that we’ve never seen before. A gameplay trailer showed off plenty of both the Hisui region and its pokemon inhabitants today.

We got a look at the new Hisui region and its pokemon in Pokemon Legends Arceus during the Pokemon Presents event on August 18, 2021. You can see a peek of the region and its monsters just below.

This story is still developing…

