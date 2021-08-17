New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Ratchet & Clank speeds into Rocket League on PS5 at 120 FPS

Where has the Dimensionator led Ratchet & Clank now?
Ozzie Mejia
1

This might be the weirdest dimension that Ratchet & Clank have stumbled into yet. It's a dimension with rocket-powered cars all batting a ball into opposing goals. It turns out this is Psyonix's dimension, as they're taking some Ratchet-related goodies and adding them to Rocket League on PS5 and PS4. If you're a next-gen user, that's not all you're getting, though. Rocket League on PS5 is ready to hit the next gear with an update that allows for 4K resolution and 120 FPS.

On Wednesday, August 18, PS5 owners can expect a new update for Rocket League that features a new Video Quality setting within the Video Settings menu. Players can select between Quality and Performance mode settings. The former will offer 4K resolution and 60 FPS with HDR. The Performance Mode setting will run at 2688x1512 resolution at 120 FPS with HDR, though the user interface will run at 4K. Psyonix does add the caveat that users will need an Ultra High Speed HDMI 2.1 cable to experience HDR and 120 FPS.

As for Ratchet & Clank, content from their dimension will include the Ratchet & Clank Decal for the Octane vehicle, the Negatron Collider Boost, the Clank Balloon Topper, and the Ratchet Balloon Topper. All of this will be free to all Rocket League players on both PS5 and PS4.

These noteworthy updates to the PS5 version of Rocket League come just as Season 4 revs up. On top of the various new content drops, expect to see new additions to the game, like the Outlaw car and Deadeye Canyon arena.

Rocket League's 120 FPS update will come to the PlayStation 5 on Wednesday, August 18. The Ratchet & Clank cosmetics will hit the same day on the PS5 and the PS4. For more on what's coming, check out the Rocket League website.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

