Last year, we saw Rocket League introduce a seasonal format, which developer Psyonix used to routinely drop new content and themed events. It’s proven to be quite a successful model for the vehicular soccer game, and one that’s likely here to stay. As Season 3 trucks along, fans are starting to look forward to what’s coming next. Let’s look at the official start date for Rocket League Season 4.

Rocket League Season 4 start date

Rocket League Season 4 will start on August 11, 2021. While developer Psyonix has yet to make a formal announcement about Season 4, the in-game timer on Season 3 is set to conclude on August 10. Looking at previous seasons for indication, a new season begins the day after the previous one ends. It’s safe to say that Season 4 of Rocket League will kick off on August 11, or one of the surrounding days.

Of course, nothing is set in stone until it actually happens, especially in the gaming world. For one reason or another, developer Psyonix could always push back the start of Season 4, in order to give themselves more development time, while also giving players some extra time to reap all of the exclusive Season 3 rewards.

Rocket League Season 4 will launch on or around August 11, 2021. We know this because Season 3 is currently scheduled to conclude the day before that date. While we don't specifically know what's coming in Rocket League Season 4, it's safe to say that it will feature a new Rocket Pass, as well as new cosmetics for players to purchase and unlock through challenges.