ShackStream: Indie-licious dives into the depths of Axiom Verge 2 There's a whole new vast metroidvania adventure to explore in Axiom Verge 2 and we're going to scratch the surface on today's Indie-licious.

It’s been a waiting game for the arrival of Axiom Verge 2, the much-anticipated follow-up to the breakout 2015 metroidvania hit, but it’s finally here. Thomas Happ has put the game out there and we can finally dig into the mysterious depths of an earth-like world that hangs just on the fringes of reality. And dig we will on today’s episode of Indie-licious.

Axiom Verge 2 comes to us from Thomas Happ Games. It was in development and delayed for quite a while, but finally got a surprise launch during a recent Nintendo Indie World presentation. It’s now available on Nintendo Switch and PC via Epic Games Store. This is meant to be an alternate story beside the first Axiom Verge. You don’t need to have played the first game to understand what’s going on here. Either way, Axiom Verge 2 is meant to build upon the first game with an engrossing metroidvania adventure full of new abilities and areas to explore and fresh foes with which to contend.

Join us on Indie-licious today as we play Axiom Verge 2 on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch it just below.

The fragile strings of reality threaten to be cut and the mysteries that lie beneath beckon in Axiom Verge 2. Join us as we take the plunge and peek at the truth that awaits beyond on today’s today’s episode of Indie-licious.