AudioClash: Battle of the Bands Gameplay & Interview With AudioClash, Big Boat Interactive teamed up with The Living Tombstone to create the game's soundtrack and musical style.

AudioClash: Battle of the Bands is set to be quite the interesting game - a music-themed auto-battler in which players take on foes with unique arrangements of music and style. For this game, Big Boat Interactive teamed up with a prolific gaming music entity in the form of The Living Tombstone, who provided the soundtracks to the Five Nights At Freddy’s games. We spoke to reps from both Big Boat Interactive and The Living Tombstone to talk about the collaboration and how their interaction evolved from the first meeting to what they wanted in AudioClash.

Head of Big Boat Interactive Mike Arkin and The Living Tombstone co-lead Sam Haft were happy to oblige in conversation about their collaboration on AudioClash: Battle of the Bands. According to Sam, there was a big desire to create something musical that wasn’t just another rhythm game - both parties believe those games are good, but it’s certainly not a genre that’s lacking regular new titles. And so they workshopped and arrived at the unique music auto-battler system that players use in AudioClash: Battle of the Bands.

Both Big Boat Interactive and The Living Tombstone also go into bigger details on exactly what a music auto-battler is in AudioClash. You piece together your four part band from a large collection of musicians (up to 32 at the game’s launch with more to come), and then you make a song out of a large collection of abilities associated with each musician that act as both a spell with effects and a piece of unique music. With that, even as you do battle, you’re also arranging a song in realtime.

AudioClash: Battle of the Bands is set to arrive sometime in Q3 2021 on Steam Early Access.