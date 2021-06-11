New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

AudioClash: Battle of the Bands shreds it to the top of the charts with new trailer

AudioClash is a free-to-play auto-battler from The Living Tombstone.
Sam Chandler
AudioClash: Battle of the Bands is an auto-battle of a different kind. Developed by The Living Tombstone, this free-to-play game lets players create their own band and battle to the top of the charts. Expect it to release into Steam Early Access in Q3 2021. Check out the trailer below.

Developing…

