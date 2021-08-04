Listen to the Electronic Arts Q1 2022 earnings conference call here Tune in to the Electronic Arts Q1 2022 earnings report with us here at Shacknews and hear how EA has performed this quarter.

The Electronic Arts Q1 2022 earnings conference call is happening today, and those with a toe in the gaming industry will no doubt be interested to hear how the company is going. With Battlefield 2042 coming this year and the announcement of a Dead Space remake in the works, there’s plenty to be excited about. It will be interesting to see if this is reflected in the earnings report and projections. You can watch the EA Q1 2022 webcast below.

Electronic Arts earnings report conference call

The Electronic Arts earnings report conference is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on August 4, 2021. Registration for the webcast can be completed through the EA Investor Relations page on the site, though, you can tune in to the webcast via the Shacknews Twitch stream embedded below. We’ll have the stream going and have a follow up report at the conclusion.

It’s been a big week of video game finance news. Early this week, Take-Two Interactive revealed that the earnings results beat expectations, though there was a dip in price in afterhours trading. Following that, Tencent suffered a loss as a Chinese news agency wrote that gaming is “spiritual opium”.

As you tune in to the Shacknews stream of the Electronic Arts Q1 2022 earnings report, remember to use your free monthly sub to subscribe. This is done by linking your Amazon Prime and Twitch accounts together. After the conference call, stop by the Shacknews Finance page for more information on all things happening finance-wise in the gaming industry.