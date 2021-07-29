Destiny 2 crossplay release date Bungie has finally revealed when crossplay is coming to Destiny 2, bridging the gap between all the platforms.

Crossplay is coming to Destiny 2. This new feature, which has had a couple betas in previous Seasons, will allow players across all platforms to game with one another. For those that are looking forward to playing with their friends that chose the wrong platform, marking down the Destiny 2 crossplay release date is going to be a special moment.

Destiny 2 crossplay release date

Right now, the Destiny 2 crossplay release date is slated for “Early in Season 15” according to the July 29 edition of This Week at Bungie. Though we do not currently have a day, we do have a date range. Season 15 is scheduled to begin in August, which means any time after August 24 is when crossplay will be added, though the presumed deadline will be prior to the start of Season 16 (which may be in late November or early December).

So when, realistically, could players expect crossplay to go live in Destiny 2 during Season 15? The use of the wording “Early in Season 15” seems to indicate that players could see it within the first half of the Season – which could be sometime before mid-October. Unfortunately, there’s really not a lot to go on here, especially when you consider development plans are prone to change if problems arise.

We’ll be certain to update this piece ones the exact release date for crossplay in Destiny 2 is announced. There’s also our guide on how to play crossplay in Destiny 2, which will contain all pertinent information once things have been finalized and are accessible in-game.

While we all wait for the Destiny 2 crossplay release date to get here, there’s plenty to do in Destiny 2. Season 15 will no doubt add more great weapons to chase, and hopefully some exciting activities to play. Make sure you keep an eye on the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for our comprehensive coverage of all future seasons and mechanics in the game.