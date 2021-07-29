Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye expansion gets September release date Echoes of the Eye will be Outer Wilds' one and only expansion and it'll be here in September.

Thursday's Annapurna Interactive Showcase closed with one of its most anticipated announcements. It's not for a new game, but rather for an existing one. Outer Wilds was loved by critics and players alike when it released in 2019. When DLC for the game first leaked earlier this year, there was a lot of excitement... followed by a lot of people asking, "Wait, how would that even work?" The answer to that appears to be "Yes," as Annapurna Interactive and Mobius Digital revealed that the Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye expansion is now set for a September release.

Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye was first spotted after a Steam leak, a leak that Annapurna Interactive noticeably acknowledged on Twitter. Those looking for answers on what exactly this DLC entails will be both excited and possibly confused by Thursday's new trailer. Those sure are some new sites and some new locations. However, those looking for clarification regarding where these locations came from and how they tie into the main Outer Wilds story may be left curious for more information.

Creative Director Alex Beachum notes that the Echoes of the Eye expansion will weave directly into the main Outer Wilds world and narrative. He acknowledges that there's some confusion in the air regarding how a DLC expansion would even fit into the Outer Wilds' time loop structure. The answer to that comes in the form of a strange anomaly that isn't tied to any known location in the solar system. Players will find new mysteries, such as the Dark Bramble, strange ruins on the Moon, a distant satellite, and new findings along the outer reaches of the cosmos.

Beachum does, however, note one concrete piece of information. He states emphatically that this will be Outer Wilds' one and only expansion, so expect a sense of closure and finality for Mobius Digital's open-world mystery. Those ready to dive into more Outer Wilds can pick up the expansion for $14.99 USD on all platforms. Well, okay, maybe not all platforms. The Nintendo Switch version of Outer Wilds isn't ready just yet, but Beachum notes that a holiday release is expected. There's no word on whether the Echoes of the Eye expansion will be ready for the Switch on day one.

Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye will release on PC (through both Steam and the Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on Tuesday, Septembner 28. It's been a packed Annapurna Interactive Showcase, so be sure to click on the Annapurna Interactive topic for any news that you might have missed from today's presentation.