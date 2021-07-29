Stray gameplay trailer reveals new early 2022 release window Stray, the journey of a lost cat, will push its search for home back a bit, as its release window slips out of 2021.

Annapurna Interactive sure loves its cats! Moments after showing players the feline-filled space vessel of Skin Deep, the Annapurna Interactive Showcase segued to a new gameplay reveal for the upcoming cat adventure Stray. After its initial reveal last year, developer BlueTwelve took players back into a futuristic dystopia and showed how a lost cat will act as a window into a dead world. The studio also revealed that hopes for a 2021 release appear to be lost, as well.

"In Stray, you play as a cat who has fallen inside the mysterious and forgotten city," Producer Swann Martin-Raget explains over the new trailer. "Separated from his family and injured, he will have to explore and survive in this unwelcoming environment. From the cat's unique point-of-view, players must navigate their way through the dangers of this unfriendly place and use the cat's skills to solve puzzles and uncover mysteries along the way."

The trailer shows off some of Stray's platforming and puzzles. Avoiding enemies like rats, the cat can be seen jumping across a flooded street and across rooftops to reach new areas. In terms of puzzles, one example sees the cat grab a bucket and drop it by an active fan in order to jam it and allow safe passage. While it looks like the cat will be all by its lonesome throughout this journey, the trailer does reveal a companion droid named B-12. B-12 will act as the cat's primary source of communication, as well as the main driver of the narrative.

Stray was originally revealed back at the PlayStation 5 livestream last summer. While the initial PlayStation.Blog post pointed to a 2021 release, this latest trailer pushes the window back a bit. The game is now expected to release in early 2022.

Stray is still slated to release on PC (via Steam), PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. While it's unfortunate that it will no longer release in 2021, it will continue to hold our interest in 2022. We'll have more news on Stray as it pops up, so keep it on Shacknews for the latest updates.