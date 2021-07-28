Back 4 Blood celebrates open beta with new trailer Get your zombie-killing crew together and get hyped with Back 4 Blood's latest trailer.

Back 4 Blood is about to have an early-access beta followed by an open beta, and to celebrate this milestone, the team at Turtle Rock Studios has released a zombie and blood-filled trailer. The trailer gives a little bit of insight into the sort of things players can expect from this beta period, including the co-op modes and PVP. Take a look at the trailer below!

According to the press release, the Back 4 Blood beta will run across two distinct beta periods. The first is accessible only to those that pre-order the game and will run from August 5 to 9. Following this will be an open beta from August 12 to 16. Those that sign up will have a chance to access the Early Access portion without need for pre-ordering. Take a look at our guide on how to sign up for the Back 4 Blood beta for more information. The press release also included a helpful map so you can figure out when the beta goes live for your region.

As for what’s actually in the Back 4 Blood beta, players can look forward to a new PVP mode called Swarm. This mode pits two teams of four against one another in best-of-three rounds where each team swaps between playing as the Cleaners and the Ridden.

During the beta, players will be able to take on the role of several Cleaners including Mom, Evangelo, Holly, Walker and Hoffman. There are also six Ridden variants to play as in the Swarm mode: Bruiser, Retch, Hocker, Exploder, Crusher and Stringer.

This will also be an opportunity for players to dive a bit deeper into Back 4 Blood’s card and deck building system, test out the game’s cross-play and cross-gen support, and suss out the weapons and maps that will be dominating their time once Back 4 Blood launchces.

Speaking of launch, Back 4 Blood is scheduled to release on October 12 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. Be sure to stop by the Shacknews Back 4 Blood page for more on this spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead.