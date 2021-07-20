How to sign up for the Back 4 Blood beta Back 4 Blood has several beta periods coming up, both open and closed. Here's what you need to get in on the early access action.

With Back 4 Blood set to launch this coming October 2021, there’s still a bit of road between here and there and Turtle Rock Studios wants to make sure the on-ramp is as smooth as possible when it launches. With that in mind, there are several betas coming up that players will be able to take part in. The first is a closed, early access beta. Others will be open. We have the details on what you need to make sure you’re squared away for all of them.

When is the Back 4 Blood beta?

Roll call! Who’ll be joining our ranks in the apocalypse on PC? #Back4Blood pic.twitter.com/fcl6Py9WYv — Back 4 Blood (@back4blood) July 20, 2021

The first upcoming beta for Back 4 Blood will take place from August 5 to August 9, 2021. This period will be a closed, early access beta available to players who pre-ordered the game. However, sign-ups are still possible for a chance to get in. After early access ends on August 9, Back 4 Blood will immediately host an open beta to all players on August 12 to August 16, 2021 and will be available to all players, though registration will still be necessary. The simplified schedule can be found below. Further beta dates may also be added.

Back 4 Blood Beta Schedule

Early Access Beta: August 5 - August 9

Open Beta Access: August 12 - August 16

How to sign up for the Back 4 Blood Beta

The open and closed early access versions of the Back 4 Blood beta will be playable on all planned platforms with cross-play enabled.

To sign up for the early access closed portion of the Back 4 Blood Beta, the best way to get in on the August 5 date will be to pre-order the game. Pre-ordering will guarantee access. Otherwise, you’ll have to register for a chance at getting in on the early access portion on the Back 4 Blood beta webpage. Simply follow the instructions below.

Go to the Back 4 Blood beta webpage

Click the Register button

Enter your birth date and click the Confirm button

Enter your email address and click the Register button

Enter your country of origin, internet speed, and platform of choice and hit the Continue button

Optional: The website suggests that if you have a WB account it may make it easier to receive and get codes, so it may be in your best interest to sign up for an account if you don’t already have one.

And that’s it. Both the closed early access and open portions of the Back 4 Blood beta will be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC with crossplay support between all platforms, as confirmed in the recent PC trailer. For all of the latest on Back 4 Blood, including additional beta dates and details, stay tuned here to Shacknews.