Do you need Nintendo Switch Online for Pokemon Unite? Pokemon Unite is an online multiplayer game on Nintendo Switch, which leaves players wondering if a Nintendo Switch Online account is required.

Pokemon Unite gives players the chance to play as their favorite Pokemon in a MOBA setting, and those thinking of joining the fun are curious about the Nintendo Switch Online requirements. As far as online games go, it’s not unusual for them to be locked behind Nintendo’s subscription service, so it’s logical thing to wonder.

Does Pokemon Unite need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription?

The good news is that Pokemon Unite does not need Nintendo Switch Online. This means you do not need to sign up for the subscription service – though it is rather affordable and gets you a host of benefits. All you need to do to play Pokemon Unite is to download it and get started.

Once you have downloaded the game, you will need to sign up for an account. This is a simple process, and you may have an account already. You will, of course, need to have an internet connection, as Pokemon Unite is an online game where you’ll fight other players. However, you can also play a practice mode against AIs to help get you acquainted with the various Pokemon on offer.

In the event you do decide to pick up Pokemon Unite, make sure you do it soon so you can unlock Zeraora, who is available as part of a limited-time event.

Thankfully, Pokemon Unite doesn’t need Nintendo Switch Online, making the barrier of entry non-existent. It also means when it launches on mobile, those players shouldn’t need to spend any extra money to gain access either. Be sure to swing by the Pokemon Unite page for the latest news and guides.