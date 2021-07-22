How to get Zeraora - Pokemon Unite Unlock Zeraora in Pokemon Unite by participating in the limited-time special event.

Pokemon Unite lets trainers battle other Pokemon in a new way, and one monster that can be used to Zeraora. This Electric-type Mythical Pokemon is sure to offer a new way to experience the game but you’ll need to unlock it first. Here’s how to get Zeraora.

How to get Zeraora

To unlock Zeraora in Pokemon Unite, you must log in and play Pokemon Unite on Nintendo Switch before August 31, 2021. By doing this, you will receive the Zeraora licence, granting you access to this Mythical creature.

Now, it’s worth nothing that you won’t get Zeraora immediately. There looks to be a bit of a delay between you playing the game within the timeframe and actually receiving the Pokemon. As of writing, I have yet to receive Zeraora. In saying this, you can still take Zeraora for a spin in the practice mode, even if you do not have the licence.

To practice as Zeraora (while you want for it to unlock), select the Pokemon option from the main menu (it looks like a Poke Ball). This new menu will show you the Pokemon you have acquired, the Pokemon currently available to play for a limited time, and the rest of the Pokemon currently in the game. If you scroll all the way to the right, you’ll find Zeraora. Select it and then choose Practice Area to take it into an arena to practice its moves.

By simply playing Pokemon Unite before the specified date, you will eventually unlock Zeraora, which is done by owning its licence. When you’ve got the licence, you can take it into a battle to fight other players! Keep in mind, other players may rush to select it, so you’ll need to click fast. Stop by the Shacknews Pokemon Unite page for more helpful tips.