How to get Pokemon Unite Download Pokemon Unite and dive in this new and exciting MOBA.

Pokemon Unite is now available, and players are chomping at the bit to download and get in. For those that are wondering where it is available and how to get it, we’ve got the answers for you.

How to get Pokemon Unite

As of writing, Pokemone Unite is only available on Nintendo Switch, however, it is coming to mobile later this year in September. This means players on Android and iOS will need to wait a bit longer to get into some Pokemon MOBA madness. It also means players cannot play this game on PC using what most would consider a traditional MOBA setup with a keyboard and mouse. Now, for those with a Nintendo Switch, downloading Pokemon Unite is as simple as downloading any other game on the system.

Pokemon Unite can be downloaded for free from the Nintendo Switch Store.

To get Pokemon Unite, you will need to download it from the Nintendo Store on the Nintendo Switch. The game is free-to-play though it does feature microtransactions in the form of premium currencies used to unlock Pokemon.

Once Pokemon Unite is downloaded, you’re free to jump in and play as much as you like. It’ll be a good idea to complete the tutorials, especially if you’re coming from a traditional Pokemon background with no experience in the MOBA space.

Now that you know how to get Pokemon Unite, you can either boot up your Switch and download it (if you’ve got one) or wait until the game releases on mobile devices. For those on PC hoping for a PC release of Pokemon Unite, you might have to wait a while longer, as nothing is confirmed yet. Stop by the Shacknews Pokemon Unite page for more help and the latest news.