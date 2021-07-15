Valve Steam Deck handheld features 7 inch touchscreen with 1280 x 800 resolution Valve's brand new handheld gaming device Steam Deck was just announced. It features a 7 inch screen with a 1280 x 800 resolution. Here are the details.

Valve just announced a brand-new gaming handheld device called Steam Deck. The product will start at $399, and preorders begin this week. There are a lot of interesting tech and specs this thing is packing under the hood. How good you might ask? Well, apparently the Steam Deck will be capable of running its resolution at around 1280 x 800px.

This information could be found in the tech specs that were posted on the Steam Deck’s new website. Going to the Tech Specs page and heading down to Display shows off the notable details. Under resolution, the Steam Deck’s capabilities are listed as 1280 x 800px. For comparison, the Nintendo Switch is capable of 720p in portable mode. The upcoming Nintendo Switch OLED is no better. That means, technically speaking, the new Steam Deck is just a pinch better, not to mention it features a 16:10 aspect ratio. Not by much, but it’s still a small step up from the even the newest Switch’s current capabilities.

The new Valve Steam Deck handheld even plays Factorio!

Display Tech Specs

Resolution - 1280 x 800px (16:10 aspect ratio)

Type - Optically bonded LCD for enhanced readability

Display size - 7" diagonal

Brightness - 400 nits typical

Refresh rate - 60Hz

Touch enabled - Yes

Sensors - Ambient light sensor

Starting at $399, the Steam Deck seems like a fairly reasonable machine. Being able to access the Steam library with around a seven to eight hour battery life that can be taken on the go is quite the boon. And heck, even if it the machine seems a little weighty, it seems to be packing on the power it needs to be a versatile handheld PC gaming device. With a launch date coming in December and pre-orders starting this week, stay tuned for further updates on the Steam Deck in the coming months.