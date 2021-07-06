Nintendo Switch OLED price, release date, pre-order, and specs Here's everything we know about the Nintendo Switch OLED Model.

After lengthy build-up of rumors and speculation, Nintendo finally revealed the latest iteration of the Nintendo Switch. The Switch OLED Model features a larger screen, an adjustable stand, and a LAN port. It may not exactly be the “Switch Pro” that so many were expecting, but it is an upgrade from the base model of the hybrid console. Let’s dig into everything you need to know about the Nintendo Switch OLED Model.

Nintendo Switch OLED Model release date and pre-order

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model will launch on October 8, 2021. Though we have a release date, the console is not currently available for pre-order at any retailer. The Nintendo Switch OLED Model will come with a white dock and Joy-Cons. An alternate version maintains the black dock with red and blue Joy-Cons.

Nintendo Switch OLED Model price

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model will cost $349.99 USD. This is a $50 increase from the $299.99 price point of the base model. It also means that the Switch OLED Model will be the most expensive iteration of the hybrid console to date. It’s yet to be seen if Nintendo will adjust the prices of the system’s other versions once the OLED Model releases.

Nintendo Switch OLED Model specs

Nintendo unveiled a full list of specs for the Switch OLED Model on its official website, which can be seen in the above graph. Most notable is its shiny new OLED display. However, the Switch OLED Model still sports a 1080p docked resolution and a 720p handheld resolution. In addition, the battery life is still between 4.5 and 9 hours.

Despite any massive changes, there are a few new additions that can be found on the Nintendo Switch OLED Model specs list. This includes the new LAN adapter port on the dock, which will let players use a wired connection to the internet when playing in docked mode. The Switch OLED Model also features 64 GB of internal memory, doubling that of the Switch base model.

That’s everything we know about the price, release date, pre-order, and specs for the Nintendo Switch OLED Model. The product was announced in early July, and will launch in the Fall. For future updates, be sure to bookmark the Nintendo Switch OLED Model topic page on Shacknews.