Valve Steam Deck handheld is almost double the weight of Nintendo Switch Looks like the Valve Steam Deck will be a little bit beefier than the Nintendo Switch.

Valve hit the ground running today when the announced the Steam Deck, a new handheld device that will allow players to take their Steam library with them while on the go. As we all begin to dig into the details of Steam Deck, one thing that jumped out at us was the weight of the device. The Steam Deck will weigh nearly twice as much as the standard Nintendo Switch.

According to the specs for the Steam Deck, the device comes in at 669 g, which converts to 1.48 lbs. The standard Nintendo Switch, on the other hand, weighs .66 lbs without the Joy-Cons attached, and .88 lbs if they are attached. Any way you look at it, that’s about double the weight when holding a Steam Deck versus a Nintendo Switch. Furthermore, it’s interesting to note that the Nintendo Switch OLED will weigh .72 lbs without Joy-Cons, and .93 lbs with Joy-Cons attached. There’s still a sizable gap there, but not as much.

Since we’re already down the rabbit hole on this weight comparison, the Nintendo Switch (standard) is 4 inches high by 9.4 inches long and is 0.55 inches deep. The Steam Deck is 4.6 inches high, 11.7 inches long, and 1.9 inches deep. All around, the Steam Deck has more meat on its physical bones than the Nintendo Switch, which should give potential buyers who already own a Switch an idea of what to expect when holding the Steam Deck.

