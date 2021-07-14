Fall Guys Season 5 reveal stream will show new levels & features next week It's looking like we'll have a new jungle theme to look forward to in Fall Guys Season 5, but Mediatonic will show all in a stream next week.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Season 5 is fast approaching with a new chapter of levels, challenges, and cosmetics to collect for your intrepid jellybean racers. Mediatonic has been pulling back the veil little by little and teasing what we’re in for, but it would seem those looking to find out can expect to see a wealth of new cosmetics, levels, and battle pass Fame Path reveals very soon. The Fall Guys developers will be hosting a Season 5 reveal stream next week.

Mediatonic announced the upcoming Fall Guys Season 5 reveal stream on the Fall Guys Twitter account on July 14, 2021. Coming up on July 19, 2021 at 5 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. ET, Mediatonic will be going live on the Fall Guys YouTube channel to share a major reveal of the content coming to Fall Guys in its Season 5 debut. The theme for this latest season has been confirmed to be Jungle Adventure and it’s likely we’re going to see a neat collection of jungle levels and costumes as a result. We’ll also get a look at what the Season 5 Fame Path contents and progression look like.

😶 BIG STREAMUS 😶



On the 19th July at 13:00 BST, we'll be doing a Season 5 Reveal on our YouTube page!



We'll be:

✅ Spilling the beans on the new levels, features, and costumes

✅ Revealing our Cinematic, Gameplay, and Fame Path trailers

✅ Chatting with the dev team! pic.twitter.com/KZQcfJqKpr — Fall Guys 🔜 Season 5 👑 (@FallGuysGame) July 14, 2021

With the Jungle Adventure theme confirmed, Fall Guys Season 5 is shaping up to be an interesting one. Fall Guys Season 4 was a space-themed affair and it featured a lovely run of galactic levels and even an Among Us crossover. No strangers to collaboration, Mediatonic and Fall Guys are likely to have a fun collaboration or two up their sleeve in Season 5 as well, but at the very least, we can look forward to some lush and tropical fun.

Having been acquired by Epic Games earlier this year, Mediatonic has promised new and exciting expanded features and capabilities for Fall Guys as well. With the Season 5 reveal stream kicking off next week, stay tuned here at Shacknews for the latest updates and news on the game.