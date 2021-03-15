Fall Guys gets Among Us crossover in Season 4 Two of last year's biggest games are finally set to crossover.

2020 was huge for indie games, with Among Us and Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout being some of the biggest surprises of the year. Now, it looks like the two massively popular titles will be collaborating with new in-game cosmetics. In a newly released trailer for Fall Guys Season 4, we see skins themed after the iconic spacemen from Among Us.

The Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Season 4 trailer was dropped on social media on March 15 and showcases the new levels, locations, and cosmetics that players can look forward to in the game’s next major update. It’s an exciting video that’s bursting with the goofy energy that’s made Fall Guys so wildly popular. At the very end of the trailer, we get a recreation of the ejected sequence from Among Us, with a character being dropped into a pool of lava.

The Red Among Us skin seen in the trailer will be available in the Fame Path (Battle Pass) in Season 4, as developer Mediatonic confirmed to IGN. The bottom half of the skin will unlock at tier 21, with the top half unlocking at tier 26. What’s interesting, is that Mediatonic teases that there will be some sort of power or ability tied to the Among Us skin. With skins being purely cosmetic and not actually impacting gameplay, it’s likely that these additional features will be more nods to the party deception game.

The story of Fall Guys and Among us will always feel intertwined, as both games so massive, record-breaking success within months of each other back in 2020. Couple that with the fact that they were both surprise indie-hits that feature colorful bean-shaped characters, and it only makes sense that the games are crossing over.

Most recently, Among Us developer Mediatonic was acquired by Epic Games. The Among Us cosmetics will be available in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout when Season 4 begins on March 22.